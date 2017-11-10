John Bishop to perform at Derby Arena

Comedy superstar John Bishop is bringing his new show Winging It to Derby Arena.

He will be performing at the city’s showpiece venue on March 17 and 18, 2018.

Tickets go on sale on Monday, November 13, at 10am.

Winging It will see John back on stage for his fifth UK tour, performing in his own inimitable style.

His last tour Supersonic was watched by more than 500,000 people and received huge critical acclaim. Rollercoaster in 2012 was another sell out, and followed the successes of hisSunshine tour in 2011 and the Elvis Has Left The Building show in 2010, for which he was nominated for an Edinburgh Comedy Award.

John has had an incredible career. Within three years of his first ever comedy gig, he was playing to sold-out arena audiences across the country and released the fastest selling stand-up DVD in UK history.

He has achieved huge success with a number of his own comedy, entertainment and documentary shows including John Bishop’s Australia, John Bishop’s Britain,

John Bishop’s Only Joking, The John Bishop Show, The John Bishop Christmas Show and John Bishop’s Gorilla Adventure.

John Bishop will be appearing in Winging It at Derby Arena on Saturday, March 17, at 8.30pm and Sunday, March 18, at 7.30pm. This show is not suitable for those aged under 16 years.

Tickets can be purchased from Monday, November 13, at 10am through the Derby LIVE box office on 01332 255800 or online at derbylive.co.uk. They can also be purchased at the Sales and Information Centre, on the Market Place, Derby, DE1 3AH.