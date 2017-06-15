Graeme of Thrones will take you on quite a journey

The show Graeme of Thrones comes to Derby Theatre, direct from the West End, on Sunday, June 18.

Graeme takes you on his own unique journey through the Seven Kingdoms.

Unhappy with how his beloved books were realised for the TV series, he has taken it upon himself to show you how it should have been done. He doesn’t quite have the same budget, or as many cast members, or the performance skill required, but he’s sure George RR Martin would approve - and that’s what matters.

Featuring a family tree wider than The Wall and more subplots than anyone can follow, it’s a rollercoaster ride of a show.

Created by a team of some of the UK’s top comedy writers, Graeme of Thrones is an original and unauthorised parody on the international phenomenon that is Game of Thrones, treat for fans and an introduction for the unenlightened. See it before the inevitable lawsuit.

The performance starts at 8pm. Tickets are priced from £18.50. Call the box office on 01332 593939.