Get your dancing shoes on for this new comedy

Yorkshire-based Badapple Theatre Company will be back in the area next month to perform new production Salsa Verde at Heanor Baptist Church on Thursday, October 5.

The brand new comedy follows two different generations of characters where a romantic love-triangle seems destined to be repeated down the years.

A wartime Bevin Boy and a navy recruit clash at the dance hall, as do another thoroughly modern duo fighting over the instructor at the local village hall Salsa night.

Artistic director and playwright Kate Bramley noted: “As Badapple’s 20-year anniversary of touring approaches, I wanted to capture the imagination of younger, non-traditional theatregoers! Hopefully the prospect of top-quality dancing, music and comedy all on your doorstep will appeal to anyone of any age who is up for a great local night out.”

Well-known for her plays which blend historical resonance with contemporary issues, Bramley’s Salsa Verde deals with the stresses of the modern world, from changes to the rural landscape to immigration and the financial stress of recession, whilst retaining the customary humour and originality of all Badapple shows.

Bramley said: “Salsa Verde is “all about joy”. Set in late 1999 - reflecting a time anticipating the new Millenium when joy was promised, expected and deserved - local villagers are hoping for completion of the troubled Millennium Bridge that will join two rival ex-colliery villages for the first time in 100 years. Sallie returns from New York to bring dance to her childhood haunts through the Grand Opening Salsa Spectacular. Meanwhile out of work Verde, finds himself embroiled in a Cyrano de Bergerac-style love triangle with Sallie, identical to the experience of his Grandad as a wartime collier.”

The performance starts at 7.30pm. For tickets, call the box office on 01773 718676.

Photo by Karl Andre Smit