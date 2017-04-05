Free family event this Saturday at Derby Theatre

Derby Theatre opens up for a free, family-friendly event this Easter.

On Saturday, April 8, from 1pm until 5pm, the city centre venue will open its doors to host a Family Open Day, a free, fun and insightful event for all ages, where members of the public will be welcomed into the building to get

involved in lots of different activities and see behind the scenes.

The Family Open Day, an event to celebrate the BBC Get Creative campaign, will also include fun drama sessions, backstage tours, make up demonstrations, costume dressing up area, face painting, storytelling and singing workshops.

Bookable workshops are particularly suitable for age 6+, but all ages are welcome to come along, to explore and discover more about the theatre.

Accessible activities are available throughout the Family Open Day, including the backstage tours, and if you would like to advise us of your access needs in advance, please call the box office on 01332 593939 or by emailing

tickets@derbytheatre.co.uk

BBC’s Get Creative campaign celebrates and supports everyday creativity happening in homes and public spaces across the UK...and the Family Open Day at Derby Theatre will provide people of all ages with a host of opportunities to get creative, get involved and to find out more about their local theatre.

The Family Open Day is free and bookable workshops are available to book from 9.30am on the day. For more information, call 01332 593939 or visit www.derbytheatre.co.uk.