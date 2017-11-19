Flying high this Christmas at Derby Theatre with Peter Pan

Derby Theatre is presenting its big, family-friendly, festive production for 2017/18, a magical and mystical Peter Pan, performed by a band of actor-musicians, from December 2-January 6.

Playing the title character will be Jack Brett. New to Derby Theatre audiences, Jack’s previous credits include Peter Pan in Underneath a Magical Moon (York Theatre Royal and UK tour); Alfie Strange: Trained Time Travellers Only (New Wolsey Theatre) and Cymbeline (Guildford Shakespeare Company).

Sarah Brigham, artistic director at Derby Theatre and director of this production of Peter Pan, said: “I’m thrilled to direct and present J.M. Barrie’s classic story, Peter Pan in our main house this Christmas, a fantastic

adaptation by Olivier award-winning writer Mike Kenny.

“Peter Pan is a favourite with all ages and a much-loved tale full of magic and a host of mystical and curious characters, and our version will be a fun and stylish interpretation for

audiences aged five-plus.”

Journey with Peter and the Darling children, as they soar through the night sky, to embark on a spellbinding adventure to the magical and mystical island of Neverland.

Call the box office for ticket details 01332 593939 or go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk