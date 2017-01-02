Family fun at Derby Theatre

There is plenty of entertainment for families to enjoy in the new spring season at Derby Theatre.

These treats include: Monstersaurus, a brand new show from the creators of Aliens Love Underpants where we see young inventor Monty create a whole world of whacky inventions and incredible monsters, an energetic show full of thrills, spills, magic and mayhem for young people aged three-plus and their family and friends, on from February 13-14; Mr Bloom’s Nursery, a fun and inspiring show presented by the man himself and the Veggies, a super show with sing-alongs, play and interaction with songs including This is My Allotment, Meet the Veggies, The Compo Song and Night Night Veggies, on Thursday, April 13.

There will also be a chance to see Northern Ballet’s Goldilocks and the Three Bears, a perfect opportunity for little ones to explore, see and experience this classic story through live ballet, music and theatre, on April 18; Morgan & West’s Magic Show for Kids and Childish Grown-Ups, a jaw-dropping, heart-stopping, brain boggling, illusion-inspiring show for all the family, where magic and silliness abound, on April 22.

In the Studio theatre, there’s Molly’s Marvellous Moustache, a new theatrical adaption of the storybook written by Andrea Heaton featuring original music, playful interaction and lots of laughs, on February 26; and The Moon & Me by Egg Box Theatre on April 8, an interactive, sensory experience, blending multimedia with an immersive environment to create an inspiring theatrical experiences for age two-plus.

Tickets for all shows and events in the spring are now on sale. To book, call 01332 593939, visit the box office in person or visit www.derbytheatre.co.uk

Photo by Chris Seddon