Dickens classic hits the stage at Derby Theatre

Derby Theatre brings the classic story Great Expectations to life in Neil Bartlett’s brilliant adaptation, using the magnificent language of the Charles Dickens original.

It can be seen at Derby Theatre until October 21.

It is Christmas Eve 1812, and a young orphan boy, Pip, stumbles upon a convict hiding out amongst the graves of the village churchyard.

Terrified for his life, the boy agrees to help him. Two years on and Pip is invited to visit Satis House, the home of the wealthy, reclusive spinster Miss Havisham and her beautiful yet manipulative adopted daughter Estella.

Falling deeply in love with Estella’s beauty, Pip vows to better himself and become a gentleman. But it is the chance meeting with Magwitch in the churchyard which has already set in motion a journey of transformation and discovery, forever changing the fortunes and destiny of young Pip.

Don’t miss Sarah Brigham’s bold new production, featuring a talented ensemble of actors and evocative music from Ivan Stott, as it brings the Dickensian world of Estella, Miss Havisham and Pip to Derby Theatre’s stage.

Call the box office for more details on 01332 593939.

Photos by Robert Day