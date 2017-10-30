Croft bows out with Chekhov at Playhouse

Nottingham Playhouse is to stage The Cherry Orchard, Giles Croft’s final production as artistic director there, from November 3-18.

The production features well-known stars of the Playhouse stage Kenneth Alan Taylor as Firs and John Elkington (both pictured) as Lopakhin, as well as Sara Stewart, fresh from the gripping BBC drama Doctor Foster.

Anton Chekhov’s last - and widely considered greatest - play, The Cherry Orchard, tells the story of a family on the edge of ruin and a country on the brink of revolution.

When Ranevskaya (Sara Stewart) returns to her country home – with its famous orchard – she is torn between its past and the future.

By turns tragic and funny, this new version by Olivier Award‑winner Simon Stephens (A Doll’s House, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), is both dynamic and profound.

Giles Croft has chosen this masterpiece as his final production – and first Chekhov – as artistic director, leaving a legacy of productions including Polygraph, Rat Pack Confidential, All Quiet on the Western Front, The Ashes, Arcadia and The Kite Runner.

Giles Croft said: “During my time at Nottingham Playhouse I have been fortunate enough to direct work by writers as varied as Robert Lepage, Henrik Ibsen and Noel Coward so when thinking about what would be my final production I was unsure of where to begin.

“I knew that it had to be a play that I love, that it should be connected with the theme of change and would also present me with a new challenge.

“I have never directed Chekhov, I love The Cherry Orchard and is there a better play about change?”

Call the box office for ticket details on 0115 9419419.