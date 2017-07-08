Classic Thriller Season launches in city with a real nailbiter at Playhouse

The annual Colin McIntyre Classic Thriller Season goes on tour to other venues in the city this month, starting with a visit to Nottingham Playhouse.

The first production in the popular season, a staple of the Nottinghamshire theatre scene for many years now, is Frederick Knott’s Dial M For Murder, which can be seen from July 11-15.

Tony married Margot for her money and now plans to arrange the perfect murder. But when the would-be murderer becomes the murdered Tony switches track in order to frame his wife for the murder of the man who tried to kill her.

Later in the season, you can see JB Priestley’s Dangerous Corner at the Playhouse from July 18-22, and then Karen Henson’s Marie Lloyd and the Music Hall Murder, at the National Justic Museum from July 25-29.

Karen Henson, co-producer for Tabs Productions, said: “We feel genuinely privileged to be able to bring the same traditional recipe to other exciting venues in the centre of Nottingham this summer.

“Dial M for Murder and Dangerous Corner are perfect examples of the genre, whilst Marie Lloyd and the Music Hall Murder will have all the classic ingredients our loyal audience have come to expect in a unique and thrilling setting.”

For more details on tickets and show information, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk or www.trch.co.uk