Chesterfield theatre hosts The Importance of Being Earnest

The Importance of Being Earnest, Oscar Wilde’s brilliant comedy of love, manners and mistaken identity, has been delighting audiences for more than 100 years.

It’s Victorian England and two young bachelors have taken to bending the truth to add a dash of excitement to their lives.

Jack invents a brother ‘Ernest’ as an excuse to leave his dull country life behind him so he can pursue Gwendolen, the delectable daughter of the formidable Lady Bracknell. Across town Algernon decides to take the name Ernest, when visiting Jack’s young ward Cecily. When each gentleman is forced to unwind his web of lies and reveal himself – being earnest takes on a new meaning!

Young actors Ryan Mitchell (Algernon), Ed Telfer (Jack), Kirsty Rogers (Cecily), Noa McAlistair (Gwendolyn) and Connor Lovatt (Lane/Merriman), join forces with professional actors Karen Henson (Lady Bracknell), Susan Earnshaw (Miss Prism) and Richard Coulson (Dr Chasuable).

The play is directed by Jonathan Francis and runs at the Rose Theatre, Chesterfield from Thursday, June 15 to Saturday, June 17 at 7.45pm.

Tickets are £12 each and available on the door, or by calling the box office on 00246 271540, or booking online at rosetheatrechesterfield.co.uk