Big fun in store as movie hits the stage at Guildhall

If you loved the 1988 film of BIG, then make sure you catch this stage version, performed at Derby’s Guildhall Theatre from June 8-10.

Based on the classic Hollywood movie, BIG the Musical is a heart-warming and hilarious show by award-winning Derby group, the Kaleidoscope Players.

Josh Baskin is 12-years-old and hates being little, until one night at the carnival the mysterious Zoltar machine grants his wish to be big.

Now trapped in an adult’s body and all alone in New York, he innocently tries to find his way around in a grown-up world where it’s all work and no play.

Tickets are priced at £9-£12. Call the box office for ticket details on 01332 255800.