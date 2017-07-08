An amazing journey is in store at the Theatre Royal

The New Vic Theatre’s celebrated production of Jules Verne’s Around The World In 80 Days is at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from July 11-15.

Adapted by Laura Eason it was nominated for both the UK Theatre Awards Best New Production and the Manchester Theatre Awards Best Show for Children and Families, and this is the production’s first national tour.

The mysterious and fabulously wealthy Phileas Fogg wagers his life’s fortune that he can circumnavigate the globe in just 80 days. We join Fogg and his loyal valet, Passepartout, as they voyage from the misty alleys of Victorian London to the exotic subcontinent and the Wild West in a race against the clock.

An ensemble cast of eight play over 125 characters in an imaginative and physically inventive high-spirited escapade including six trains, five boats, four fights, three dances, two circus acts and an elephant!

The UK tour reunites original cast members Andrew Pollard (Phileas Fogg), Michael Hugo (Passepartout), Dennis Herdman (Inspector Fix) and Pushpinder Chandi (Mr Naidu). They are joined by Matthew Ganley (Colonel Proctor), Simi Egbejumi-David (Captain Speedy), Joey Parsad (Miss Singh) and Kirsten Forster (Mrs Aouda).

Call the box office on 0115 9895555 for ticket and performance details.

Photo credit: Andrew Billington