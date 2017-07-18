Alfreton school’s stage debut reveals wealth of talent

It was a hard knock week for students at an Alfreton school as they staged a series of stellar performances of a much-loved Broadway musical.

A cast of 20 students from David Nieper Academy dazzled their way through four performances of Annie for audiences of friends, families and local primary schools.

Head of drama Rhianna Turner said: “I am so impressed by the students’ dedication and enthusiasm.

“This production requires a ‘triple threat’ - a combination of acting, singing and dancing - which is very challenging for professional artists, so these children have done a fantastic job and we are proud of them.”

Almost 500 people saw the show over the course of the week, helping to raise the roof of the new school building.

Annie was the first production to be staged under the school’s new name, and showcased a wealth of talent and promise for the future.

Many members of the audience reserved particular praise for year seven student Emily Brown-Strong, who took the lead role, and year nine students Amy Morris and Laura Maxwell who helped choreograph the show.

Rhianna added: “Drama is so good for boosting self confidence and encouraging team work with children.

“My favourite part of the whole show is when the final curtain goes down and the children are buzzing with excitement and giving each other high fives – it is a great sense of achievement and camaraderie between them. They love the audience applause.”

For more school news, see http://davidnieper.academy.