Acclaimed dark comedy comes to Holloway venue

New Perspectives Theatre will be back in the area to perform Richard Bean’s play Harvest at Holloway’s Florence Nightingale Memorial Hall, on Sunday, October 8, from 7.30pm.
A compelling and colourful Yorkshire farming saga, this darkly entertaining comedy tells the story of one family’s tireless fight for survival in a changing agricultural landscape, over two world wars, generations of births, deaths and marriages and a lifetime of farming.
From Richard Bean, writer of the international hit One Man, Two Guvnors, this is a great play, vividly told and laced with humour.
Details and tickets are available from Dave on 01773 856545.
Almost Done!
Registering with Ripley and Heanor News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.