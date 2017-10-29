A journey to remember at Derby Theatre

Around the World in 80 Days is to be performed at Derby Theatre from November 7-12.

Co-produced with the New Vic in Stoke, the same team who produced The Snow Queen – which has won an award for Best Production for Children and Young People at the UK Theatre Awards ceremony in London – Around the World in 80 Days promises to be an exceptional theatrical treat, suitable for ages eight and over.

It is adapted by Laura Eason from the famous story by Jules Verne.

The mysterious and fabulously wealthy Phileas Fogg wagers his life’s fortune that he can circumnavigate the globe in just 80 days. Join Fogg and his loyal valet, Passepartout, as they voyage from the misty alleys of Victorian London

to the exotic subcontinent and the Wild West in a race against the clock.

An ensemble cast of eight play over 125 characters in an imaginative and physically inventive high-spirited escapade including six trains, five boats, four fights, three dances, two circus acts and an elephant!

Tickets are £18.50 - £30.50, family tickets and concessions available. For more information and to book tickets call the box office on 01332 593939 or go online at www.derbytheatre.co.uk

Photo credit: Andrew Billington