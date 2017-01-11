A beauty of a panto at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Don’t miss out on your chance to see Beauty and the Beast at Mansfield Palace Theatre, until January 14.

There is still chance for you to catch Westfield Folkhouse’s latest - 77th - pantomime production.

Set in a small kingdom far beyond the mountains, the story tells of a handsome prince who becomes greedy and vain. He refuses the chance to change. But change is forced upon him as a fairy turns him into a beast. However, a chance meeting with Beauty’s father results in huge changes for all concerned. There are twists and turns along the way, but everyone lives happily ever after. Tickets cost £5.75. For availability, call 01623 633133 or see www.mansfield.gov.uk/palacetheatre/