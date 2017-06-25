Supergroup to air Celtic gypsy music at Buxton Fringe

World-class players will be dazzling music lovers with their Celtic gypsy tunes.

The Dodo Street Band will be playing at the Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, on July 11 at 1.30pm.

Its membership feaatures a musical pedigree second to none. Piers Adams is the wild man of the recorder. His stubborn refusal to accept the natural limitations of his instrument has led the Washington Post to describe him as ‘superhuman’.

Fiddle player Adam Summerhayes has written and recorded endless music including a track on the Sherlock Holmes blockbuster A Game of Shadows. Cormac Byrne plays as part of the acclaimed folk group Uiscedwr. Bassist Malcolm Creese has played alongside Sting and Rod Stewart. Accordionist Murray Grainger has played everywhere from the BBC Proms to Celtic Connections. To book tickets, call 01298 72010 or visit www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk