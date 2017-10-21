Search

Super troupers bring ABBA tribute to Derbyshire

Thank You For The Music at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on October 27
International smash-hit tribute show Thank You For The Music brings all of ABBA’s number one hits to the stage in a production like no other.

This ultimate tribute to the Swedish superstars hits Chesterfield Winding Wheel on October 27.

Record-breaking movies, smash-hit West End musicals, chart-topping albums and singles – ABBA’s incredible legacy now lives on in concert with this all-new spectacular show.

Songs such as Waterloo, Dancing Queen and The Winner Takes It All, colourful costumes, and dazzling performances by an all-star cast will have you thanking ABBA for the music again and again!

And as if that wasn’t enough… you’ll also be treated to non-stop hits such as Night Fever, Stayin’ Alive and More Than A Woman from the UK’s top Bee Gees tribute act too meaning everyone in the audience will win, win, and win again!

Tickets cost £25. To book, call 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk