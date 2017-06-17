Stiff Little Fingers tickets up for grabs

Punk legends Stiff Little Fingers are playing in Derbyshire this month - and we have tickets to give away to their show.

The band will be supported by Ferocious Dog at The Avenue, Chesterfield, on June 30.

Growing up in the height of the troubles in Northern Ireland inspired Stiff Little Fingers’ early writing. Their songs Suspect Device and Wasted Life were championed by BBC1 DJ John Peel.

In 1979 Stiff Little Fingers became the first band ever to hit the UK top 20 album charts on an independent label with their debut Inflammable Material.

In 1994 they released the Get a Life album which helped renew interest in SLF just as newer bands that cited them as a major influence, such as Bad Religion, Sugar, Rancid and Therapy, were coming to prominence.

In August 2003, Stiff Little Fingers released their ninth studio album, Guitar and Drum, which includes a moving tribute to Joe Strummer, entitled “Strummerville”.

The band are currently working on a new album, tracks from which are likely to be performed at The Avenue gig, alongside old favourites.

Ferocious Dog are renowned for their high octane live performances which fuses rock, reggae and Celtic vibrations.

Tickets for the gig cost £20 advance, visit www.seetickets.com/event/stiff-little-fingers/the-avenue/1110147 or call 0871 220 0260.

To win a pair of tickets for the show, complete this Stff Little Fingers song: Suspect ......

Send the answer, with your name, address and daytime phone number marking Stiff Little Fingers in subject line, to: info@mppromotions.co.uk

Entries close at midday on Friday, June 23. Normal competition rules apply and are available on this website.