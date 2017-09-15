Slack Alice to give Clowne the blues

Slack Alice are live at Clowne Rock & Blues Club this weekend.

The band was originally formed in 1973 by frontman Cliff Stocker and continued for more than 40 years until Cliff’s death last year.

Band members Alan Sagar and Chris Preston reformed the group last year, adding drummer Lee Davis and new frontman and guitarist Des Horsfall.

They are at Clowne Community Centre on Sunday, September 17 at 9pm and entry is £5.