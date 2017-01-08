Sign up for Peppa Pig’s Muddy Puddle Walk

Children’s favourite Peppa Pig is teaming up with a leading charity to launch a fundraiser like no other,

Nurseries, early years groups, families and children up and down the country are being encouraged to take part in a Peppa Pig’s Muddy Puddle Walk for Save the Children between May 8 and 14, 2017.

Organising a Muddy Puddle Walk is a great way for your little ones to explore the world around them and jump in muddy puddles, like Peppa Pig, for a worthy cause. However you fundraise – you’ll help Save the Children make life better for children around the world.

There are lots of easy ways to raise money on your Muddy Puddle Walk for Save the Children. The free fundraising pack is full of great activities and fundraising ideas, so you can choose which option will work best for you and your children. Your little ones can get sponsored to walk or splash in puddles at the park, or they can simply donate to join your muddy puddle walk. You can even top up your total by baking and selling Muddy Puddle cupcakes!

Vicky Fallon, head of community giving at Save the Children, said: “We hope that nurseries and families across the nation sign up and take part in their very own Muddy Puddle Walk! By jumping in muddy puddles like Peppa Pig and raising money for Save the Children – you can help the world’s most vulnerable children to have a brighter future.”

By raising money for Save the Children, you’ll help support their work to give every last child the chance to learn, play and grow up healthy and happy. Millions of children around the world are missing out on this – just because of where they’re born. By taking part in a Muddy Puddle Walk your children can discover how much fun it can be to explore the world around them. The fundraising pack will also explain what life is like for children in different countries, helping them see how they are making a difference through supporting Save the Children.

Sign up your nursery or family now at MuddyPuddleWalk.org to get your free pack, full of fundraising ideas and tips for great walks and activities indoors and out – including free Peppa stickers and Save the Children balloons too!

Photo by Jamie Baker/Save the Children