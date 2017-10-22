Scouser shares his sharp wit at Spotlight Comedy Club

Award-winning Liverpudlian comedian Chris Cairns specialises in cleaver-sharp put downs and hilarious anecdotes.

The former Eric Morecambe comedian of the year and Liverpool comedian of the year tops the Spotlight Comedy Club line-up at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, this month.

Support acts are John Whale, who is returning to the venue where he was runner-up at a Crooked Smile competition, and Sally Smith whose humour has been described as being as dry as a bone in a desert.

Tickets £13.50, £11.50 and £8.50 (student). To book, call 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk