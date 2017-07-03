Run to your favourite songs at Chatsworth

Running and music combine in an event at Chatsworth this month.

Vitality Move on Sunday, July 9, features runs which all the family can take part in.

There are 5km and 10km runs, Trevor Nelson’s Floorfillers Music Mile, a Disney Music Mile and a Battle of the Bands Music Mile.

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill is fronting the event and plans to run the Disney Music Mile with her son.

The running festival is on from 9.45am to 5.15pm.

Fancy dress fans can get into the spirit of the event by matching their outfits to suit the runs.

Anyone wishing to take part should register in advance at: www.endurancecui.active.com