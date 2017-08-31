Paul Young’s Los Pacaminos plays charity show

Paul Young, one of the UK’s finest and best loved soul vocalists, heads Los Pacaminos who are playing a charity show in Derbyshire.

These guys have played with the best in the business, including Queen, Tom Jones, Robbie Williams

They play at the Swan Inn, Milton, near Derby, on September 3 with proceeds from ticket sales going to Macmillan.

Tickets available from: miltontix@gmx.com or call 07971 731571.