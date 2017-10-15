New play is inspired by classic ghost story

A spine-chilling new play based on H.G. Wells’ classic ghost story, The Red Room, will be performed in Chesterfield.

The tale is set in an apparently haunted room but what will happen to the person who spends a night there.

Find out when Rumpus Theatre Company stages The Red Room at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, on October 27 at 2pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets £20. Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk