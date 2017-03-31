Neville Staple tours to Derbyshire

Neville Staple, also known as The Original Rudeboy, is on tour to promote his double album titled Return Of Judge Roughneck (and Dub Specials).

He performs at The Avenue, Chesterfield, on April 14 (Good Friday) and The Venue, Derby, on August 18.

Neville is credited with changing the faceof pop music not only once but twice. His 35-year career in the music business is well documented, from the early days with The Coventry Automatics, The Specials and FunBoy3 in the late 70s and 80s and various other collaborations during his solo career from the 90s up to the present day.

Following on from the 2009 Specials reunion and Neville’s departure from the band in late 2012, he continues to be a forerunner of the ska movement and thrill audiences with The Neville Staple Band.

To book tickets for the Chesterfield date, visit www.ents24.com/chesterfield-events/the-avenue/neville-staple/4959097; for Derby, visit www.livemusicderby.co.uk