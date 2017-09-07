Wirksworth Festival concert celebrates the human voice

A concert called Vox Humanus is to take place on Saturday, September 9, at St Mary’s Church, Wirksworth, as part of the Wirksworth Festival.

The celebration of unaccompanied voices is to feature Voices, City of Derby Girls’ Choir and Raise Your Voices, a Wirksworth Community Choir.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and all profits will go to charity.

Tickets are £10 for adults, £8 for concessions and are available from Traidlinks in Wirksworth, or via the festival website at www.wirksworthfestival.co.uk/festival