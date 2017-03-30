Weather in the spotlight for Marlpool group’s latest concert

Come Rain or Come Shine is the name of a weather-themed concert to be given by Marlpool URC Theatre Company.

It is to be given from Wednesday, April 5, to Friday, April 7, at 2017 at Marlpool United Reformed Church Community Hall. Performances start at 7.30pm.

The company will bring their own unique brand of musical entertainment to the stage for their annual concert – and this year’s offering promises to be a real treat.

Take a journey through a superb selection of songs to suit all tastes, featuring timeless classics such as Over the Rainbow and The Sun has Got His Hat On, favourite pop songs such as Mr Blue Sky, Walking on Sunshine and Ain’t no Sunshine, along with songs from films such as The Rainbow Connection and Wind beneath My Wings.

The crew is led by director and musical director Alison Bailey with choreography duties shared by Korina Steed and Amy Measures.

Music-lovers of all ages are sure to enjoy this this lively and eclectic concert.

Tickets are £5 and are available from the box office on 01332 986082 or can be purchased on the door.

Online tickets are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/murctc (subject to booking fee).

The company has an age range of 8 to 80 and has been performing together for more than 30 years. The next production will be the family favourite The King and I, which will run from October 18-21. Advance tickets will be available for audience members of the concert.