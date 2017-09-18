VIDEO: Cloudbusting recreates Kate Bush hits

Tribute band Cloudbusting play the classic hits of Kate Bush, performing the music exactly to the original.

Hear all the hits including Wuthering Heights, Running Up That Hill and Babooshka in their gig at The Flowerpot, Derby, on September 23. Cloudbusting have played throughout England and at festivals in Europe.

Tickets to their Derby gig cost £12 and are on sale now at the venue or online at www.rawpromo.co.uk