Popular band Dark Lightning have a busy weekend of gigs lined up.

First up will be a gig at Smalley WMC, Ilkeston, on Friday, October 13, from 8.30pm.

Then, on Saturday, October 14, the venue for the band’s gig will be the Contact Club, Dronfield.

Finally, on Sunday, October 15, there is a performance from 5.30pm at the Ball Inn, Intake.