Transports showcases the power of folk music

The Transports, including performances by The Young’uns, Nancy Kerr, Faustus and members of Bellowhead, is a show that will be visiting the Derby’s Guildhall Theatre on Sunday, January 29.

Performances take place from 2pm and 7pm.

At a time when migration makes headlines daily, this tale of past migration shows how little has changed in the global movement of desperate people.

The Transports tells the incredible tale of a family destroyed by poverty and crime, but resurrected by exile to the new colony of Australia.

With fresh script and musical arrangement, this famous show re-emerges within a modern context of mass migration.

Join some of Britain’s leading folk musicians for a timely re-telling of Peter Bellamy’s legendary folk ballads The Transports. Mass migration is a defining dilemma of today. There’s seldom been

a more vital moment to bring back The Transports – not just a great music experience, but a sharp reminder of folk music’s power in portraying the way the world actually works.

Tickets are priced £19.50 and can be purchased through the box office on 01332 255800 or online at www.derbylive.co.uk