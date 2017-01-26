Transports showcases the power of folk music

The Transports, including performances by The Young’uns, Nancy Kerr, Faustus and members of Bellowhead, is a show that will be visiting the Derby’s Guildhall Theatre on Sunday, January 29.
Performances take place from 2pm and 7pm.
At a time when migration makes headlines daily, this tale of past migration shows how little has changed in the global movement of desperate people.
The Transports tells the incredible tale of a family destroyed by poverty and crime, but resurrected by exile to the new colony of Australia.
With fresh script and musical arrangement, this famous show re-emerges within a modern context of mass migration.
Join some of Britain’s leading folk musicians for a timely re-telling of Peter Bellamy’s legendary folk ballads The Transports. Mass migration is a defining dilemma of today. There’s seldom been
a more vital moment to bring back The Transports – not just a great music experience, but a sharp reminder of folk music’s power in portraying the way the world actually works.
Tickets are priced £19.50 and can be purchased through the box office on 01332 255800 or online at www.derbylive.co.uk
Almost Done!
Registering with Ripley and Heanor News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.