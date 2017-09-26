Top trio to head for Bodega this week

Brighton trio The Xcerts will headline the Bodega in Nottingham on September 30.

Their new Feels Like Falling In Love is out now and had over 240,000 streams on Spotify in a week.

The track was recorded at Rockfield and Clarksville, produced by Gary Clark and Dave Eringa, mixed by Chris Sheldon and mastered by John Davies. The video was directed by Chris “MUG5” Maguire.

Frontman Murray Macleod: “We are so psyched to hit the road throughout September and October. It’s been a while since our last headline tour and we’re going to give it everything we’ve got. New jams, singalongs, and all the love. We intend on making these show as joyous and life affirming as possible”