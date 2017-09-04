Top trio of sparkling gigs at The Diamond

Think Lizzy will be making their first appearance at The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield on Friday, September 8.

Come along and enjoy this talented tribute act to Thin Lizzy, performing at the Stoney Street venue.

On Saturday, September 9. The Diamond welcomes U2 + 1 Vs Alive and Kicking, celebrating two great bands in this double header, with each band playing a one-hour set.

Finally, on Sunday, September 10, you can see Swing When You are Blue, performing all the best of swing music.

For more on these and other forthcoming gigs at The Diamond, go to www.thediamonduk.com