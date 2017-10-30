Top tributes to play sparkling sets at Diamond

Get ready for some top tribute acts at The Diamond in Sutton later this week.

Kicking off the proceedings on Thursday, November 2, will be Rod + the Facez, a night not to be missed.

On Friday, November 3, you can see both Hell Bent Forever (Judas Priest tribute) and Talk Of The Devil (Ozzy Osbourne tribute).

The UB40 Experience return on Saturday, November 4, with their tribute to the veteran Brummie reggae legends.

For more on these and other forthcoming gigs at the Stoney Street-based venue, you can go to www.thediamonduk.com