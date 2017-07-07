Top soloist to play with Nottingham Symphony Orchestra in Russian extravaganza

Nottingham Symphony Orchestra’s (NSO) summer concert will bring the sounds of Russia to the Albert Hall in this city this weekend with a lively programme of Rachmaninov and Shostakovich favourites.

On Saturday, July 8, the 70-strong orchestra will take to the stage along with internationally-renowned pianist Simon Callaghan to perform a programme full of Russian flare (7.30pm start).

NSO’s conductor Derek Williams explained: “We’re delighted to announce that Simon will be making his Nottingham debut as our soloist for Rachmaninov’s classic Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini.

“We will also be treating audiences to Rachmaninov’s Symphonic Dances and Shostakovich’s Jazz Suite – both of which are known and loved the world over.”

This is the first time Simon will be joining NSO for a performance, having recently played with the Bristol Symphony Orchestra and BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra.

“I’m delighted to be coming to Nottingham and playing here for the first time,” said Simon, who is also looking forward to the release of his debut concerto recording for Hyperion’s lauded Romantic Piano Concerto series in November.

“I love playing works by 20th century composers, particularly Rachmaninov, so when Derek told me about the concert NSO had planned, I knew that this piece would be a perfect fit.

“It’s sure to be a fantastic concert and I look forward to seeing both new and seasoned concert goers on Saturday,” continued Simon.

NSO’s most recent concert, Animal Magic!, gained international attention as 11-year-old Matthew Smith from Carlton made his conducting debut at the Royal Concert Hall on April 2.

“The last concert was such a success in engaging with young people so I hope that the younger audience members who may have attended in April will keep coming back to enjoy all that Nottingham has to offer in terms of musical talent,” added Derek.

“It’s so important to keep classical music alive for younger generations to enjoy and appreciate through playing and experiencing as audience members. Nottingham is really leading the way with young talent such as Matthew as well as Sheku and Braimah Kanneh-Mason – and many more - ensuring that the future of music is in safe hands.

“This is the perfect programme for all ages to enjoy as it’s very accessible and lively and I look forward to seeing an audience of all ages experience the Russian extravaganza we have in store,” continued Derek.

Tickets are available here or from the Nottingham Playhouse box office on 0115 941 9419 and are priced at £12.50 with concessions available for just £6.

Photo credit: Kaupo Kikkas