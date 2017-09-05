Tasty Jam tribute band to play at Flowerpot

The Jam’d bring their tribute to The Jam to The Flowerpot in Derby on Friday, September 8.

Widely regarded now as the UK’s most authentic and leading tribute to The Jam, The Jam’d are totally committed to giving an unforgettable, authentic performance with all the energy, passion and style of the Woking trio.

As full time touring professional musicians, and massive Jam fans, the band don’t “try to be” or “pretend to be” The Jam, but rather put on a performance from the heart and soul, drawing on all their memories, experiences and love of what was the country’s biggest band in their day.

Gigging up and down the UK at outdoor festivals, scooter rallies and some of the UK’s top tribute venues and events, the show also includes the only replica of Rick Bucklers’ ‘Great White’ drum kit and features their own brass section.Y ou won’t be disappointed.

Every effort is placed into reproducing the sound, arrangements and energy of a Jam gig. Those who saw The Jam live will remember the electricity, aggression, passion, and even fashion on stage.

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £10. Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk