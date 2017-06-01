Summer music in Derby Bach Choir’s latest concert

Derby Bach Choir’s summer concert is called English Music And Poems and will take place on Saturday, July 8, from 7.30pm, at Derby Grammar School.

The concert at the school in Rykneld Road, Littleover, will celebrate English summer music and also features premier concert performances of musical settings of war poems, commissioned by Derby Bach Choir.

The conductor will be Richard Roddis and the organist is Tom Corfield.

Tickets are £15 (unreserved), students £5, under 16s get in free.