Star pianist Clare to appear with Sinfonia Viva in Nottingham concert

Sinfonia Viva return to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall for a performance there on Wednesday, November 29, starting at 7.30pm.

Duncan Ward will conduct the concert, which features award-winning pianist Clare Hammond as the soloist in a performance of Hummel’s Piano Concerto No 2.

Also on the menu for this concert will be Prokofiev’s charming First Symphony, the ‘Classical’, Sibelius’s Scene With Cranes and Mendelssohn’s Fourth Symphony, the ‘Italian’.

Tickets are £10-£35 and you can call the box office on 0115 9895555.