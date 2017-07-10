Southwell Minster’s Edward is Derbyshire-bound in new role

Southwell Minster Organ Scholar Edward Turner has been appointed asassistant director of music at Derby Cathedral from September.

Ed held the post of acting assistant director of music for two terms, and in this role, he was the principal accompanist for the cathedral choir and also director of both the Girls’ Choir and The Minster Chorale, the cathedral’s voluntary chamber choir. As organ scholar, he accompanies the girls’ choir and chorale.

He has previously held posts at Worcester College, Oxford, Tewkesbury Abbey and Dean Close School, Cheltenham.

A former chorister at the Minster, Ed has many local ties to music-making in the East Midlands and has a great deal of experience both as an organist and conductor.

He said: “I am delighted to be taking up the post of assistant director of music at Derby Cathedral, and am immensely looking forward to working alongside Hugh Morris and his excellent team of choristers and lay clerks, making music in such a glorious and vibrant place.

“I am especially excited to be able to be part of the next stage of the cathedral’s journey, with the refurbishment of the Compton Organ and the establishment of the new Cathedral School.”

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming Ed and we offer him our congratulations,” added the Revd Chris Moorsom, Derby Cathedral’s canon precentor.

“He has demonstrated his excellent musicianship and skill in his current role at Southwell Minster and at interview, and so we are thrilled that he will play such a vital role in the worship and busy life of Derby Cathedral as he joins its music team.”