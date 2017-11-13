Songs of Light in Belper Singers’ latest concert

Belper Singers will be performing a concert on Saturday, November 18, called Songs of Light.

It takes place at Christ Church in Belper, from 7.30pm.

You can enjoy a programme of choral music, featuring pieces ranging from the 16th to 21st centuries, celebrating everlasting light and including works by Tallis, Byrd, Whitacre and more.

Tickets are £7 and refreshments are available.

Tickets can be obtained at the door or for reservations contact belpersingers@gmail.com or call Sue on 07990 658071

Proceeds from this event will be donated to the Risley-based Treetops Hospice Care. For more see www.belpersingers.webs.com