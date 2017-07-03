Shakespeare open air tour reaches Moorgreen venue

Professional theatre company Rain or Shine are set to delight family audiences once again this summer with their production of Shakespeare’s cross-gartered and hilarious cross-dressing comedy Twelfth Night, as they transport you to a land where nothing is quite what it seems.

“What country, friends, is this?” Have you ever found yourself in a strange place, surrounded by strange people, taking extraordinary measures to find your way? That’s the situation Viola finds herself in when, shipwrecked and separated from her brother, she sets foot upon Illyria’s sandy shore. Lost and alone, she disguises herself as a man and sets forth.

Before long, chaos ensues as mistaken identity, love, pride and alcohol set a host of much loved characters on a series of hilarious adventures. Hopeless romantics, drunken knights, a pompous steward and fools galore abound in one of Mr. William Shakespeare’s most celebrated comedies. “If music be the food of love, play on!”

Sure to delight family audiences from 6 to 96, this is an ideal choice for an outdoor theatrical event, bringing classical theatre into the heart of local communities as they travel across the UK, visiting some of the country’s most picturesque castles, stately homes and gardens along the way.

The tour includes a performance at Colliers Wood, Moorgreen, on Friday, July 21, at 7.30pm. Tickets are available directly from Rain or Shine on 0330 660 0541 or go online via www.rainorshine.co.uk.

Audiences are requested to bring along low-backed seating or rugs, and a picnic to maximise their enjoyment of the al fresco performances. Full details of the tour and venues can be found on the Rain or Shine website and tickets can be purchased from each venue, through Ticketweb via www.rainorshine.uk, or by ringing 0330 660 0541.