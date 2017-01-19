Seat honour for Chuckle Brothers at Theatre Royal

To commemorate The Chuckle Brothers’ 50th year in pantomime, a seat has been dedicated to them in the Theatre Royal Nottingham’s auditorium.

To mark the end of a record-breaking six-week run of Jack and the Beanstalk at the venue, The Chuckle Brothers were awarded a special Name A Seat plaque in honour of half a century performing in pantomime.

The brass plaque, which will remain affixed to the back of the seat J20 in the stalls for the next 25 years, carries the following inscription:

The Chuckle Brothers

Jack and the Beanstalk

10 December 2016 – 15 January 2017

“To Me, To You”

Celebrating 50 Years in Panto

Paul Elliott, one half of the famous duo, alongside his brother Barry, said: “It’s a complete honour to have been here this year. Being our 50th to have such a fantastic cast, all the way up from the little ones to the oldest one, the dancers, and everyone backstage and front of house, it’s such a fabulous crowd of people to have on our 50th. Thank you very much.”

Jonathan Saville, director – sales, marketing and development for the Theatre Royal, added: “It’s been our pleasure and privilege to have welcomed The Chuckle Brothers to Nottingham for their 50th year in panto.

“Paul and Barry are iconic figures in children’s entertainment and many people have grown up watching The Chuckle Brothers on television. Business has been amazing this year. The show has been critically acclaimed and social media has been buzzing with tweets and selfies.

“That is down to the hard work and amazing performances that Paul, Barry and the rest of the cast have undertaken and so our seat dedication this year is extra special.”