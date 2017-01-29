Say Hello to Dolly in Erewash group’s next musical

The Erewash Musical Society will be hitting the stage again from March 6-11 with a production of Hello Dolly!

It can be seen at The Duchess Theatre, Long Eaton, with evening performances starting at 7.30pm (plus a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm).

Hello, Dolly! was written in 1964 with lyrics and music by Jerry Herman and a book by Michael Stewart, based on Thornton Wilder’s 1938 farce, The Merchant of Yonkers.

Wilder revised and retitled it The Matchmaker in 1955.

The Show won a record ten Tony Awards in 1964 including Best Musical, a record held for 37 years. The show album Hello, Dolly! An Original Cast Recording was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2002.

Dolly has become one of the most enduring musical hits, enjoying three Broadway revivals and international success. It was also made into the 1969 film Hello Dolly! that was nominated for seven Academy Awards and won three.

Set in New York City at the turn of the century, the show glitters with happy songs, high-energy choreography and elaborate costumes.

It is about Dolly Levi, a widow, matchmaker, and professional meddler, who decides that the next match she needs to make is with Horace Vandergelder, the well known ‘half a millionaire’ of Yonkers, New York. Along the way she arranges romances for several other people, changing their lives for the better.

There are many famous songs in the show, some of which have become standards, such as People, Put on your Sunday Clothes, When the Parade Passes By, and the show stopping, Hello Dolly.

The show is boisterous, charming and fun from start to finish, full of not only great songs, but also big dance routines, including the Waiters Gallop. It has delighted audiences all over the world for many years and continues to do so.

Tickets are available online from www.erewashmusicalsociety.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 8823884.