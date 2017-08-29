Rocking good start to autumn season at The Flowerpot

The autumn season of live music kicks off this weekend at The Flowerpot in Derby.

AC/DC UK bring their tribute to AC/DC to the King Street venue on Friday, September 1.

Recognised as one of the best tribute bands to the mighty AC/DC, AC/DC UK will present a highly energetic live show that covers every era of AC/DC’s lengthy career from 1976’s High Voltage through to 2008’s Black Ice.

At an AC/DC UK show, you can expect to hear all the classic hits such as Thunderstruck, Back in Black, Highway to Hell, Rock & Roll Damnation etc but the band also caters for the hardcore AC/DC fans by playing many lesser known numbers too.

Then, on Saturday, September 2, it’s the turn of Steresonics to visit with their Stereophonics tribute show.

In 1999, the group began as a covers band playing a varied repertoire of current and classic anthems. The set included several Stereophonics tracks and it soon became apparent that Shane had the same vocal range and a similar voice to Kelly Jones. So in the summer of 2000 they decided to venture into the world of tribute bands and Replicaphonics were born.

They mastered the large catalogue of Stereophonics songs and began to perform live on a regular basis, even playing a fantastic gig at the Working Man’s Club in Cwmaman, Wales, where the Stereophonics played their first ever live show, due to it being Kelly, Richard and Stuart’s home town.

They had the great pleasure of being joined onstage by Stuart Cable, Stereophonics’ former drummer, which was a personal highlight for the band. They received many compliments that evening regarding the performance, even being told that Shane sounds like Kelly by Mrs Jones herself! They continued to perform over the years and became renowned for providing great entertainment that could not be rivalled unless you had an audience with the band themselves.

Doors open for both gigs at 8pm. Admission is £12 for AC/DC UK and £10 for Stereosonics.

For more, go to www.rawpromo.co.uk