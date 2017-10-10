Rising star JP Cooper to play at Rock City this week

JP Cooper is to perform an eagerly-awaited gig at Nottingham’s Rock City on October 14.

With his highly anticipated debut album Raised Under Dark Skies out last month on Island Records and a UK tour in October, it’s all happening for JP Cooper at the moment.

JP Cooper continues to make 2017 his own. With two UK Top Ten singles to his name, the Jonas Blue smash Perfect Strangers which he co-wrote and the inescapable radio hit September Song, JP has notched up an incredible ten million single units worldwide, and an extraordinary one billion streams.

“I’m incredibly excited to be able to say that my debut album is finally coming out”, says JP. “It’s been a lifetime in the making and a long journey from playing to a handful of people at Manchester open mic nights, to a sold out European tour ending with an incredible night at Shepherd’s Bush Empire!

“The most amazing thing is that so many people have been there since day one and I can’t thank them enough for their support.”

For more, go to www.rock-city.co.uk

Photo by David Levenson