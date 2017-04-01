Rhythms boys to perform at Djanogly Theatre

Gordie MacKeeman and His Rhythm Boys will be performing at Nottingham’s Djanogly Theatre on Tuesday, April 4, from 7.30pm.

Hailing from Prince Edward Island, Canada, the award-winning commbo serve up old-time roots music with an energy level that practically yanks you out of your seat by the collar.

If ever someone deserved the nickname ‘Crazy Legs’, it is Gordie MacKeeman. His thrilling dance style mixed with great bluegrass vocals, Peter Cann’s blistering guitar solos, and the lively multi-instrumental talents of Thomas Webb and Jason Burbine, Gordie MacKeeman and his Rhythm Boys are an unforgettable live experience.

