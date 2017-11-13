Review: Sheku and co wow audience at the RCH in Nottingham Classics concert

The big-name line-up of musical superstars from around the world makes sure that the Nottingham Classics international concert series at the city’s Royal Concert Hall lives up to its name, writes Tony Spittles.

But amid the global jetsetters, there was proof that such talent is also on hand locally as shown two weeks ago when Mansfield’s award-winning Cantamus Girls’ Choir, which has been garnering plaudits at home and abroad for nearly 50 years, provided the ethereal edge to Holst’s The Planets.

That home-grown mastery was again on display last Thursday when “local boy” 18-year-old Sheku Kanneh-Mason - who with his brother and their five sisters are all musical prodigies - wowed a capacity audience with an intense and vital rendition of Shostakovich’s energetic Cello Concerto No 1.

This was just as memorable and engaging as the performance of this work which he gave last year at London’s Barbican Hall to win the title of 2016 BBC Young Musician.

Thursday’s concert, which proved one of the hottest tickets in town, welcomed back regular visitors the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra under its newly appointed musical director Mirga Grazinyte-Tyla.

It also afforded a timely nod to the centenary of the Russian Revolution in a programme which opened with Rachmaninov’s moody and moving The Isle of the Dead and goodies galore in highlights from Tchaikovsky’s music for the ballet The Sleeping Beauty.

And for an added bonus, the concert also included Sheku’s first half Bach encore with an after-interval rarity of Offenbach’s Les Larmes de Jacqueline (Tears of Jacqueline).

Despite her youth, Lithuanian-born Mirga Grazinyte-Tyla has electrified music fans at many venues across Europe and around the world, something that Sheku, a former pupil of Trinity Catholic School, Nottingham, looks set to emulate with future concert dates in America and Canada, plus recitals in Switzerland as well as returning to Nottingham to play Elgar’s Cello Concerto with the BBC Symphony Orchestra.

The Nottingham Classics series continues this Friday, November 17, with a special concert given by the BBC Philharmonic showcasing two works by American composer Aaron Copland - the Choral Nocturne from the ballet Rodeo and his Symphony No 3.

Further details of tickets for this Stateside treat, and other concerts in the series which continues until June next year, can be obtained from the Royal Concert Hall box office on 0115 9895555 or online at www.trch.co.uk

Photo credit: Glen F Thomas