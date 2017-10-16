Record Review with Kevin Bryan

Kevin Bryan rounds up some of the latest music releases.

Shelby Lynne & Allison Moorer - Not Dark Yet (Silver Cross Records/Thirty Tigers). Shelby Lynne and Allison Moorer reveal their eclectic musical tastes as these prime purveyors of the finest Americana serve up the first album that they’ve ever captured for posterity together. Teddy Thompson handles the understated production duties as the duo bring their naturally empathic vocal harmonies to bear on covers of some choice gems from the illustrious back catalogues of Nirvana, Nick Cave, Merle Haggard and Bob Dylan, whose gently despairing Not Dark Yet is given a whole new lease of life by the gifted Alabama sisters.

OMD - The Punishment of Luxury (White Noise). The trailblazing electronic duo return to the fray with their spirits rejuvenated as they unveil the eagerly anticipated follow up to 2013’s critically acclaimed English Electric. Andy McCluskey and Paul Humphreys are unlikely to spring too many surprises on the unwary listener at this advanced stage of their performing career, but devotees of OMD’s tuneful, Kraftwerk-inspired sound should welcome the appearance of The Punishment of Luxury like the proverbial manna from heaven, with Isotype and Ghost Star capturing the essence of the duo’s expansive approach to music-making.

Blancmange - Unfurnished Rooms (Blanc Check Records). Founder member Neil Arthur is still striving manfully to keep the Blancmange brand alive after illness forced his former musical cohort Stephen Luscombe to give up the ghost after the release of their fourth studio album, Blanc Burn, in 2011. Arthur’s latest long-playing creation mines a rich vein of bittersweet electronic pop with an elegant detachment whose appeal can only grow with repeated exposure to fine tracks such as We Are The Chemicals, What’s The Time? and the lengthy closer, Don’t Get Me Wrong.

Josh Ritter - Gathering (Pytheas Recordings/Thirty Tigers). Highly regarded singer-songwriter Josh Ritter has now returned to solo activity after his richly rewarding collaboration with Bob Weir on the latter’s Blue Mountain, and the Grateful Dead stalwart has also played his part in this project by producing Gathering and chipping in on guitar and vocals on one of its stand-out tracks, the majestic When Will I Be Changed. Ritter’s highly literary brand of folk-rock has been variously compared to the collected works of Dylan, Springsteen and Mark Knopfler over the years and the Idaho-born performer is in particularly fine fettle here as he unveils subtly beguiling ditties such as Dreams, Train Go By and Showboat for your listening pleasure.