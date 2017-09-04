Record Review with Kevin Bryan

Here is Kevin Bryan with his latest round-up of some of the music releases.

Martin Simpson - Trails & Tribulations (Topic Records). The multi-talented Mr.Simpson has always drawn his musical inspiration from both sides of the Atlantic in equal measure, and Martin’s latest Topic masterwork showcases some breathtaking material culled from the folk traditions of Britain and America.

The supremely gifted singer and guitarist applies his impeccable technique to traditional ballads such as Reynardine and Rufford Park Poachers with a beguiling cover of Jackson C. Frank’s classic Blues Run The Game emerging as another album highlight, alongside the self-penned Maps and Thomas Drew.

Ricky Ross - Short Stories Vol.1(Earmusic). This intimate solo offering from Ricky Ross finds the Deacon Blue frontman re-inventing some choice extracts from his band’s illustrious back catalogue beside a batch of freshly minted new material in a largely reflective vein. The contents were recorded in the space of just two days in a Hamburg studio earlier this year, with plaintive piano providing the bulk of the accompaniment as the soulful Ross serves up pared down revivals of much loved old favourites such as Wages Day and Raintow” and a splendid cover of Carole King’s Goin’ Back.

Tom Russell - Folk Hotel (Proper Records). California-born Tom Russell has been dubbed “the renaissance man of Americana,” and this novelist, criminologist, artist and singer-songwriter certainly has a way with a finely turned phrase that sets him apart from many of his contemporaries in the field. If there was any justice in this benighted world, Russell would surely have achieved megastar status long ago, and this veteran performer’s finest album to date finds him revelling in the evocative imagery of a string of captivating narratives led by Harlan Clancy, All On A Belfast Morning and his heartfelt Dylan Thomas tribute, The Sparrow of Swansea.

The Moody Marsden Band - Live in Hell Unplugged (Talking Elephant). Classic blues-rock is the order of the day once again as the former Whitesnake guitarists unveil this splendid acoustic collection. The contents were captured for posterity at the Hell Blues Festival in Norway in 1993 and found the duo indulging in a richly rewarding back to the roots exercise featuring a crowd-pleasing blend of top notch Whitesnake material and rootsy revivals of well worn blues standards such as Willie Dixon’s Spoonful and Robert Johnson’s From Four Until Late.