Record Review with Kevin Bryan

Here is Kevin Bryan with his latest set of music reviews.

Paul Weller - A Kind Revolution (Parlophone). Paul Weller continues his quest to discover new and interesting outlets for his burgeoning creativity with the release of A Kind Revolution. Many performers of his ilk would be content to rest on their laurels and settle for growing old gracefully if they were in Weller’s position, but Woking’s finest musical export has taken this opportunity to dabble in the sonic territory normally occupied by the likes of Nick Cave and P.J.Harvey as well as indulging in a little Nordic disco fare and joining forces with national treasure Robert Wyatt for the multi-textured She Moves With The Fayre. Splendid stuff.

Stackridge - The Final Bow, Bristol 2015 (Angel Air). Stackridge stalwarts James Warren and Andy Davis had been striving manfully to keep the band’s name alive for many, many years when they finally made the decision to call it a day in late 2015. This recording of their final gig at Bristol’s Fiddlers Club marks Angel Air’s 500th album release and provides an appealing celebration of Stackridge’s quirkily melodic approach to music-making, with former frontman Mutter Slater rejoining their ranks for two classic crowd-pleasers, Purple Spaceships Over Yatton and the epic Slark.

Lulu - Lulu + Heaven and Earth and the Stars (Demon Music). This easy on the ear CD re-issue brings together the two albums that the soulful Glaswegian recorded for the Chelsea label during the mid-70s. The contents are most notable for the inclusion of two tracks penned by David Bowie and boasting contributions from the great man and his guitar-playing sidekick Mick Ronson, Watch That Man and The Man Who Sold The World. These classic creations sit snugly alongside covers of songs first popularised by Aretha Franklin, Willie Nelson and The Rascals of Groovin’ fame.

Daniel Hope - For Seasons (Deutsche Grammophon). Classical violinist Daniel Hope’s latest D.G. recital presents his very personal celebration of the changing seasons. Vivaldi’s ever popular Four Seasons opens the proceedings with a genuine instrumental flourish before Hope tackles a series of pieces linked to the months of the year in a genre busting setlist which includes such unlikely bedfellows as Kurt Weill’s September Song, Chilly Gonzales’ Wintermezzo and Jean-Philippe Rameau’s Danse des Sauvages to name but a few.